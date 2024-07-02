© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
July 2024 | Great Lakes Concerts

Published July 2, 2024
Saturdays, July 6 - July 27 at 12PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy music from around the mitten with Jody Knol each Saturday for Great Lakes Concerts!

July 6
Baroque on Beaver Festival Orchestra plays Canzon for 12 Parts by Giovanni Gabrieli; Traverse Symphony performs Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7; and Lansing Symphony plays Serenade in E-flat for Winds by Richard Strauss.

July 13
Jackson Symphony performs Mother and Child by William Grant Still and Francis Poulenc’s Concerto for 2 Pianos & Orchestra; Traverse Symphony performs James Stephenson’s Ballet, Wooden Dimes.

July 20
Jackson Symphony performs Fernande Breilh-Decruck’s Les clochers de Vienne; pianist Claire Huangci and the Traverse Symphony play Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21; and Lansing Symphony performs Patrick Harlin’s Earthrise.

July 27
Ann Arbor Symphony plays Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun; Lansing Symphony performs Symphony No. 9 by Dmitri Shostakovich; alto Erika Lawson-Morrison sings When I am Laid in Earth by Henry Purcell with Baroque on Beaver Festival Orchestra; Jackson Symphony performs the world premiere of Solo by Jeremy Crosmer.
