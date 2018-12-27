Governor-Elect Whitmer Names 10 Department Heads

By 2 minutes ago
  • Gretchen Whitmer
    View Slideshow 1 of 11
    Governor-Elect Gretchen Whitmer has named 10 department heads to her incoming administration.
    Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU
  • Heidi Washington
    View Slideshow 2 of 11
    Michigan Department of Corrections director Heidi Washington will remain in her post.
    Courtesy / Whitmer Transition Team
  • Paul Ajegba
    View Slideshow 3 of 11
    Paul Ajegba will direct the Michigan Department of Transportation.
    Courtesy / Whitmer Transition Team
  • Liesl Eichler Clark
    View Slideshow 4 of 11
    Liesl Eichler Clark will direct the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.
    Courtesy / Whitmer Transition Team
  • Daniel Eichinger
    View Slideshow 5 of 11
    Daniel Eichinger will direct the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
    Courtesy / Whitmer Transition Team
  • Gary McDowell
    View Slideshow 6 of 11
    Gary McDowell will direct the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
    Courtesy / Whitmer Transition Team
  • Orlene Hawks
    View Slideshow 7 of 11
    Orlene Hawks will direct the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
    Courtesy / Whitmer Transition Team
  • Anita Fox
    View Slideshow 8 of 11
    Anita Fox will direct the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services.
    Courtesy / Whitmer Transition Team
  • Lisa McCormick
    View Slideshow 9 of 11
    Lisa McCormick will direct the Office of Children's Ombudsman.
    Courtesy / Whitmer Transition Team
  • Brig. General Paul Rogers
    View Slideshow 10 of 11
    Brigadier General Paul Rogers will direct the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
    Courtesy / Whitmer Transition Team
  • Captain Joe Gasper
    View Slideshow 11 of 11
    Captain Joe Gasper will direct the Michigan State Police.
    Courtesy / Whitmer Transition Team

Michigan Governor-Elect Gretchen Whitmer has announced the names of 10 incoming department heads.


Only one of Whitmer’s 10 appointees, corrections director Heidi Washington, is an incumbent. 

Paul Ajegba will lead the Michigan Department of Transportation.  Liesl Eichler Clark will serve as head of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.  Daniel Eichinger will direct the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.  The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will be led by Gary McDowell.  Orlene Hawks will be the new director of the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and Anita Fox will head the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

Former Ingham County chief assistant prosecutor Lisa McCormick will direct the Office of Children’s Ombudsman.  Additionally, Brigadier General Paul Rogers will direct the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Captain Joe Gasper will direct the Michigan State Police.

Governor-Elect Whitmer and her team will be sworn into office on Tuesday.

 

Tags: 
Gretchen Whitmer

Related Content

Gov.-Elect Whitmer Announces Cabinet Members, Top Staff

By Dec 21, 2018
Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer
Amanda Pinckney / WKAR

Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer has announced some key members of her Cabinet along with top aides in the executive office.

Gov.-Elect Whitmer Emphasizes Infrastructure In Meeting With Trump

By Dec 13, 2018
Gretchen Whitmer, White House
Twitter.com/GretchenWhitmer

Michigan Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday she emphasized the importance of upgrading road and water infrastructure and keeping invasive carp out of the Great Lakes in a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Blue Wave Hits Michigan

By Nov 7, 2018
Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer
Amanda Pinckney / WKAR

Republicans’ eight-year run of complete control over state government has come to an end. The midterm election means Michigan’s government will change with Democrats taking the governor’s office.