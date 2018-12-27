Governor-Elect Whitmer Names 10 Department Heads

Michigan Governor-Elect Gretchen Whitmer has announced the names of 10 incoming department heads.

Only one of Whitmer’s 10 appointees, corrections director Heidi Washington, is an incumbent.

Paul Ajegba will lead the Michigan Department of Transportation. Liesl Eichler Clark will serve as head of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. Daniel Eichinger will direct the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will be led by Gary McDowell. Orlene Hawks will be the new director of the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and Anita Fox will head the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

Former Ingham County chief assistant prosecutor Lisa McCormick will direct the Office of Children’s Ombudsman. Additionally, Brigadier General Paul Rogers will direct the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Captain Joe Gasper will direct the Michigan State Police.

Governor-Elect Whitmer and her team will be sworn into office on Tuesday.