LISTEN: Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's Inauguration Speech

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) delivers her inauguration remarks on January 1, 2019. During her inauguration speech on January 1, 2019, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson vowed to protect the votes and democracy of the state's voters. Full inauguration speech given by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on January 1, 2019.