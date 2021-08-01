-
Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is showing no signs of rapid improvement in the weeks since Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the MI Shot to Win…
COVID-19 has had a profound impact on Michigan’s communities of color.Research has found during the first four months of the pandemic, the COVID death…
Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist became the first African American Lieutenant Governor to sign a bill into law Thursday.Governor Gretchen Whitmer is…
A state panel will hear from experts and the public in Traverse City about ways to reduce the number of people in Michigan jails while still protecting…
Michigan now has a cybercrime support and recovery hotline. Kent County residents can dial 2-1-1 if they are the victim of cybercrime and be connected to…
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and his wife, Ellen, have announced the birth of their third child.Ruby Madeline Gilchrist was born last Wednesday at Henry Ford…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is ordering a comprehensive review of Michigan's jail and pretrial incarceration system, saying the status quo "isn't…
Republicans opened the term Wednesday with smaller majorities in both chambers following the November election.Michigan's 100th Legislature has begun its…
UPDATED at 4:30 p.m.: Crowds braved overcast and wintry weather to see Gretchen Whitmer inaugurated as Michigan’s forty-ninth Governor.Whitmer, a…
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson vowed to protect all Michiganders during her inauguration speech on January 1, 2019.