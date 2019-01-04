Rep. Slotkin Donating Salary During Shutdown

  Elissa Slotkin
    Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI)
Rep. Elissa Slotkin announced Friday that she will donate her salary during the federal government shutdown.

Rep. Slotkin represents the 8th congressional district of Michigan, which includes the Lansing area.

She was sworn-in at the beginning of the 116th congress on Thursday.

On Friday, she released a statement, which reads in part: "I fundamentally disagree with the policy that allows Members of Congress to receive a salary during the government shutdown while Federal workers continue to go without pay."

Rep. Slotkin told WKAR's Abigail Censky that she will donate her salary to The Alzheimer's Association.

A salary for new members of Congress in 2018 is $174,000. 

On Friday, President Trump told reporters that he told congressional leaders the partial government shutdown could go on for months or years. But he said he didn't think it would.

The government is in its 14th day of a partial government shutdown over Trump's insistence for funding of his proposed wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters their nearly two-hour meeting with Trump was "somewhat contentious." Trump called it "productive."

In the Rose Garden after the meeting Friday, Trump said he wouldn't end up reopening the closed government agencies until he gets border security. "We have to get a structure built," he said.

Capitol Connection
Elissa Slotkin
government shutdown
Donald Trump

