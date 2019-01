On the opening of the 116th congress, new representative-elect Elissa Slotkin talked about being sworn in during the federal government, President Donald Trump's wall along the southern border and her opposition to Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin talks with WKAR's Reginald Hardwick on the day of her swearing in.

WKAR'sĀ Reginald Hardwick talked with Rep. Slotkin as she prepared to be sworn into office on January 3, 2019.