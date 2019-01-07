School Delays: January 7, 2019

By 58 minutes ago
  • Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Because of wintry weather on January 7: there's a two-hour delay in the Portland Public School District. There's also a report of a car-bus accident near Holt High School.

