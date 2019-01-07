School Delays: January 7, 2019 By Reginald Hardwick • 58 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU Because of wintry weather on January 7: there's a two-hour delay in the Portland Public School District. There's also a report of a car-bus accident near Holt High School. Tags: weatherschool closingsSCHOOL DELAYSTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Cold & Wet Weather Forecasted for NYE, Michigan Inauguration By Reginald Hardwick • Dec 31, 2018 Abigail Censky / WKAR-MSU Prepare for cold and wet weather if your plans include going out for New Year’s celebration tonight or seeing the Michigan inauguration in person tomorrow. School Delays/Closings For Tuesday, Nov. 27 By Reginald Hardwick • Nov 26, 2018 Here are the latest school delays and closings for Tuesday, November 27. Many Michigan schools closed on Monday due to heavy snowfall. Snow To Move Out In The Afternoon By Reginald Hardwick & Associated Press • Nov 26, 2018 WKAR-News / Joe Dandron Heavy snow fell throughout the Capital region on Monday morning, causing school cancelations and dozens of snow trucks to hit the highways. Michigan Snow Might Affect Electric Scooter Services By Honda Carter • Nov 15, 2018 Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU Snow fall has officially reached Michigan grounds during this cold season and sooner or later, sidewalks will become slippery too. So what will happen to the electric scooters? First Major Fall Snow Arrives Friday By Reginald Hardwick • Nov 8, 2018 Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU According to the National Weather Service, snow will fall in the Lansing area on Friday. West Michigan will see lake effect conditions. Listen Listening... / 0:31 National Weather Service meteorologist William Marino talks about lake effect snow and conditions forecast for West Michigan on Friday.