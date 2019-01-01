Special: Michigan Inauguration 2019

  • Michigan Capitol Building
    w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU

Tue., Jan. 1, 11am-noon WKAR NewsTalk 105.1 FM/AM 870, WKAR TV World channel and wkar.org | Live from the steps of the Michigan State Capitol.

WKAR presents live coverage of the swearing in of Gretchen Whitmer as Michigan's 49th governor.  Also taking the oath of office will be Lieutenant Governor-elect Garlin Gilchrist II, Secretary of State-elect Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General-elect Dana Nessel, as well as those members of the Michigan Supreme Court, Michigan Court of Appeals, State Board of Education, University of Michigan Board of Regents, Michigan State University Board of Trustees and Wayne State Board of Governors who were elected on Nov. 6.

Listen to WKAR NewsTalk on 105.1 FM/AM 870 for Michigan Public Radio Network coverage.

Follow @WKARNews for live tweeting from WKAR government reporter Abigail Censky.

Watch Live Here or on WKAR World (23.2) for television coverage provided by Detroit Public Television, in conjunction with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and the Michigan Association of Public Broadcasters.

WATCH LIVE HERE

Whitmer Will Become Governor On New Year’s Day

By 7 hours ago
Gretchen Whitmer
Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Michigan’s next governor will be sworn into office Tuesday. Capital Correspondent Cheyna Roth brings us details of the event.


Capitol Grounds Transforming For Tuesday’s Inauguration

By Dec 30, 2018
Capitol, inauguration
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Crews in Lansing spent the weekend preparing the State Capitol for the January 1, 2019 inauguration of Governor-Elect Gretchen Whitmer and other newly elected Michigan officials.

Governor-Elect Whitmer Names 10 Department Heads

By Dec 27, 2018
Gretchen Whitmer
Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Michigan Governor-Elect Gretchen Whitmer has announced the names of 10 incoming department heads.