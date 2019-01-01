Special: Michigan Inauguration 2019

Tue., Jan. 1, 11am-noon WKAR NewsTalk 105.1 FM/AM 870, WKAR TV World channel and wkar.org | Live from the steps of the Michigan State Capitol.

WKAR presents live coverage of the swearing in of Gretchen Whitmer as Michigan's 49th governor. Also taking the oath of office will be Lieutenant Governor-elect Garlin Gilchrist II, Secretary of State-elect Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General-elect Dana Nessel, as well as those members of the Michigan Supreme Court, Michigan Court of Appeals, State Board of Education, University of Michigan Board of Regents, Michigan State University Board of Trustees and Wayne State Board of Governors who were elected on Nov. 6.

