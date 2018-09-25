Spruce From Alpena Will Be 2018 Michigan Christmas Tree

A more than 60-foot (18-meter) spruce from the northeastern Lower Peninsula has been selected as Michigan's official 2018 Christmas tree.

The tree from Alpena will be cut down Oct. 25 and displayed outside the state Capitol building. It's being donated by Mike and Shelly Catto.

It's the second state tree to come from Alpena — the first was in 1989. Last year's tree was harvested in Menominee County's Stephenson in the Upper Peninsula.

The 62-foot (19-meter) tree will be delivered to Lansing with help from several timber and trucking organizations at no cost to the state.

The tree lighting is scheduled for Nov. 16 as part of the 34th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget announced the tree selection on Tuesday.