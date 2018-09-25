Spruce From Alpena Will Be 2018 Michigan Christmas Tree

By 33 minutes ago
  • Fireworks over the state capitol dome and christmas tree
    Fireworks over the state capitol dome and christmas tree in 2015
    WKAR

A more than 60-foot (18-meter) spruce from the northeastern Lower Peninsula has been selected as Michigan's official 2018 Christmas tree.

The tree from Alpena will be cut down Oct. 25 and displayed outside the state Capitol building. It's being donated by Mike and Shelly Catto.

It's the second state tree to come from Alpena — the first was in 1989. Last year's tree was harvested in Menominee County's Stephenson in the Upper Peninsula.

The 62-foot (19-meter) tree will be delivered to Lansing with help from several timber and trucking organizations at no cost to the state.

The tree lighting is scheduled for Nov. 16 as part of the 34th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget announced the tree selection on Tuesday.

Tags: 
Christmas Trees
Silver Bells
Alpena

Related Content

Meteorologist: Silver Bells Parade/MSU Football Game Will Be Wet

By Nov 16, 2017
Fireworks over the state capitol dome and christmas tree
WKAR

Downtown Lansing is gearing up for the 33rd annual Silver Bells in the city parade and state of Michigan tree lighting on Friday night. But if you're planning to go, meteorologists advise you keep the rain gear handy.


32nd Annual Silver Bells in the City

By editor Nov 5, 2016
Hosts at parade
Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Downtown Lansing glows with millions of lights for the 32nd Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration and parade. WATCH NOW

31st Annual Silver Bells in the City

By EDITOR Nov 27, 2015
Fireworks over the state capitol dome and christmas tree
WKAR

Lansing's holiday parade with Joshua Davis, millions of lights, fireworks and more.  WATCH NOW