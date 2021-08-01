-
Lansing and Jackson will usher in the holiday season tonight with parades and tree lightings. Many streets around downtown Lansing will close Friday at…
-
A more than 60-foot (18-meter) spruce from the northeastern Lower Peninsula has been selected as Michigan's official 2018 Christmas tree.The tree from…
-
Downtown Lansing is gearing up for the 33rd annual Silver Bells in the city parade and state of Michigan tree lighting on Friday night. But if you're…
-
The 32nd annual Silver Bells In The City kicks off today in downtown Lansing and we could see a lot of people there if the nice weather holds out. We talk…
-
Downtown Lansing glows with millions of lights for the 32nd Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration and parade. WATCH NOW Downtown Lansing glows with…
-
Lansing's holiday parade with Joshua Davis, millions of lights, fireworks and more. WATCH NOWSinger-songwriter Joshua Davis is the Grand Marshall as…