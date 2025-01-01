Job Posting #10047117: News Director & Managing Editor

EMPLOYMENT

News Director & Managing Editor

WKAR Public Media – Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Job Summary

WKAR, the PBS affiliate within the College of Communication Arts and Sciences and a national broadcast leader, seeks a visionary and dynamic News Director to lead WKAR’s radio newsroom and inspire a culture of curiosity, integrity, and accountability. This position will oversee a team of journalists and student interns, fostering an environment where innovative ideas and cross-functional collaboration thrive. Your work will support the creation of impactful, multimedia news content that reaches listeners across radio, TV, digital platforms, and partner media outlets on both regional and national levels.

Key responsibilities in this role include but are not limited to team leadership, radio newsroom operations, content strategy, community engagement, student development, standards and quality control, fundraising, and innovation and adaptability. As News Director, you’ll uphold these WKAR’s core values by leading a radio newsroom that prioritizes the public interest, fosters diverse perspectives, and champions the role of journalism. This position will report to and work closely with the Senior Director of Content and Education.

In addition to a competitive salary, this position will enjoy the spectacular benefits that Michigan State University has to offer:



Retirement program with 10% employer matching

Health, prescription drug, dental, and life insurance coverage at no additional cost

Flexible paid time off including twelve paid holidays, vacation, sick, personal, and personal observance time.

Tuition benefit program upon employment start date for dependents and spouses of full-time, benefit eligible employees. Beginning Fall 2025.

East Lansing, Michigan continuously ranks as a ‘best place to live’ for its affordable living, small town charm, vibrant arts, and local activities – not to mention it is only a short drive to Michigan’s captivating Great Lakes and beautiful scenic views.

Education/Experience



Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, or a related field.

A minimum of five years of experience in news/journalism, with a proven track record of leadership and team building.

A minimum of three years managing a team.

Or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

To apply, please refer to Posting #10047117 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu.

Applications close at 11:55pm on Apr. 1, 2025.