U.N. weapons inspectors wrap up their first field mission in Iraq after a four-year hiatus. The inspectors examined two sites near Baghdad, looking for evidence of banned weapons of mass destruction. The U.S. has warned Iraq's Saddam Hussein it will disarm Iraq by force if the inspections fail. NPR's Bob Edwards speaks with Washington Post reporter Chandrasekaran in Baghdad about the first day of U.N. weapons inspections.

