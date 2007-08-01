© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Mark Olsen and Will Scheffer, Feeling the 'Big Love'

Published August 1, 2007

Mark Olsen and Will Scheffer created the HBO series Big Love, now in its second season.

It's about a man (Bill Paxton) and his three wives (Chloe Sevigny, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Ginnifer Goodwin). They've broken from the Mormon church and still practice polygamy — a tradition disavowed by mainline Mormons.

Olsen and Scheffer are credited as writers and producers on the series. This year, they won a Writer's Guild Award for their work.

