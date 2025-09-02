TECHNOTE: Broadcast interruptions during tower work

UPDATE: Thu 9/4/25 | Radio broadcast services may be intermittent or low power while work is performed at the WKAR broadcast tower.

Radio services 90.5 FM and HD and Radio Reading Service will have power reduced or off starting around 9:30am. TV and 102.3 FM will not be affected.

TV, 102.3 FM and streaming services will not be affected.

——-

UPDATE: Wed 9/3/25 | Broadcast services may be intermittent or low power while work is performed at the WKAR broadcast tower.

Affected services could include TV channels 23.1-23.5 ; and 90.5 FM including HD.

Streaming and most TV services providers will not be affected.

Tue 9/2/25 between 9am and 5pm | Broadcast services may be intermittent or low power while essential testing is conducted at the WKAR broadcast tower. Affected services could include TV channels 23 & 27; 90.5 FM including HD; 102.3 FM; and Radio Reading Service.

