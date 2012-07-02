Tech Week Ahead: Another Nail In Kodak's Coffin

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

From NPR News, this is ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. I'm Robert Siegel.

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

And I'm Melissa Block and it's time now for All Tech Considered.

(SOUNDBITE OF THEME MUSIC)

BLOCK: In this week's Look Ahead with NPR's Laura Sydell, another nail in the coffin for Kodak.

LAURA SYDELL, BYLINE: You know, I feel like you should bring on the violins for that one.

BLOCK: Cue the sad music.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SYDELL: Today begins this very sad process. It's really the end of an era.

BLOCK: The Kodak era. The company filed for bankruptcy back in January. The news today is that Kodak will begin to transfer five billion of its customers' online photos to the company Shutterfly.

SYDELL: And all of those Kodak customers, those 68 million U.S. and Canadian customers, will no longer be customers of Kodak. They will be customers of Shutterfly.

BLOCK: Now, Kodak customers won't be able to access their photos for a while, but users will eventually get them all back.

As for the company, well, it will always be remembered for its yellow boxes of film, Brownie and Instamatic cameras, and, as you might recall from a popular scene in "Mad Men," a certain slide projector.

(SOUNDBITE OF TVSERIES, "MAD MEN")

JOHN HAMM: (as Don Draper) It's called a Carousel. It let's us travel the way a child travels; round and round and back home again to a place where we know we are loved.

BLOCK: Kodak stopped making projectors in 2004.

And that look back to Kodak's glory days is our Look Ahead to this week's tech news with NPR's Laura Sydell. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.