Penn State Will Release Report On Sex-Abuse Scandal On Thursday

This Thursday, Penn State University will release an independent report on the sex-abuse scandal that has rocked the institution and its football program.

After allegations of child abuse surfaced against Jerry Sandusky, the university appointed Judge Louis Freeh to look into how the university handled the case. The university and its leaders including former legendary football coach Joe Paterno have been criticized for what has been characterized as slow action.

The Freeh report will be released online at 9 a.m. ET and it will be followed by a press conference at 10 a.m. ET.

A jury found Sandusky guilty on 45 counts of sexual abuse last month.

Update at 8:45 a.m. ET, July 11. Paterno's Family Decries "Virtual Torrent Of Leaks;" Questions "Fairness And Confidentiality" Of Investigation.

In a statement emailed to reporters Tuesday evening, Paterno's family says, in part:

-- "Recent events have raised questions about the fairness and confidentiality of the investigative process."

-- "Over the last several weeks there has been a virtual torrent of leaks about the Freeh Group's work."

-- "Since Joe Paterno never had an opportunity to present his case [before his death in January], we believe we should have a reasonable time to review their findings and offer information that could help complete the picture."

-- "If he were with us today, we are certain Joe Paterno would say that he wished he had done any number of things differently. We also believe he would make it clear that he was not an investigator, law enforcement officer, child services professional or a member of the Board of Trustees. Joe would accept his responsibility, but he would expect others to step forward as well."

Contributing: NPR's Jeff Brady.

