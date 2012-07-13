Surfing Goats Amaze California Beachgoers

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It's hardly news to hear about surfers in Orange County unless they happen to be goats. Nanny goat Goatee and billy goat Pismo are stopping beachgoers in their tracks at San Onofre State Beach. The surfer dude who owns them got Goatee to help keep foliage on his property in check, then thought why not put them on surfboards. A video shows the two goats riding tandem, though so far they haven't been seen hanging ten or two hooves. It's MORNING EDITION.