The Movie Mira Sorvino Has 'Seen A Million Times'

The weekends on All Things Considered series Movies I've Seen a Million Times features filmmakers, actors, writers and directors talking about the movies that they never get tired of watching.

Actress Mira Sorvino's credits include Mighty Aphrodite (for which she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress), Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Mimic and Union Square, which opened in theaters this weekend. The movie Sorvino could watch a million times is Elia Kazan's On the Waterfront. "That was my first introduction to Brando," Sorvino says, "so that was kind of a revelation for me."



Carlo Allegri / AP / Mira Sorvino stars in the new film <em>Union Square</em>.

Interview Highlights

On why she loves Marlon Brando's performance in On the Waterfront



"He's toying with the audience a little bit, he's toying with the camera. He's very much aware that he is all that and he's kind of giving you this rakish charm which, it's a delight to watch because he's so good and because he's so charismatic."

On what she's learned from watching the film

"You know I think all of us in life are constantly — at different points in our lives — confronted with situations where we have to make choices which define us. And you know that you have to remain a morally upstanding person. Otherwise, what do you have?"

