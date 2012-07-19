Emmy Nominations Are Out: 'Mad Men' Will Go For Record
AMC's Mad Men, as expected, has again been nominated for an Emmy as "outstanding drama series" — meaning that the show about Madison Avenue in the '60s has a chance to win a record fifth such honor.
Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law and The West Wing share that title with four best drama Emmys each.
Mad Men's competition for the award:
-- Boardwalk Empire, (HBO).
-- Breaking Bad, (AMC).
-- Downton Abbey, (PBS).
-- Game of Thrones, (HBO).
-- Homeland, (Showtime).
The complete list of 2012 Emmy nominations, which were just announced, is online here.
The Associated Press sums up this morning's news this way:
"Mad Men,' a piercingly bleak portrait of a 1960s American anti-hero, earned a leading 17 Emmy nominations Thursday and the chance to set a new record as the most-honored drama in television history. ... The miniseries American Horror Story, a nightmarish saga about a haunted house, received a matching 17 awards, including an acting nod for star Connie Britton. Other leading nominees include the elegant British-born soap opera Downton Abbey, which earned 16 bids, and two miniseries, Hatfields & McCoys, with 16, and Hemingway & Gellhorn with 15."
