Emmy Nominations Are Out: 'Mad Men' Will Go For Record

AMC's Mad Men, as expected, has again been nominated for an Emmy as "outstanding drama series" — meaning that the show about Madison Avenue in the '60s has a chance to win a record fifth such honor.

Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law and The West Wing share that title with four best drama Emmys each.

Mad Men's competition for the award:

-- Boardwalk Empire, (HBO).

-- Breaking Bad, (AMC).

-- Downton Abbey, (PBS).

-- Game of Thrones, (HBO).

-- Homeland, (Showtime).

The complete list of 2012 Emmy nominations, which were just announced, is online here.

The Associated Press sums up this morning's news this way:

"Mad Men,' a piercingly bleak portrait of a 1960s American anti-hero, earned a leading 17 Emmy nominations Thursday and the chance to set a new record as the most-honored drama in television history. ... The miniseries American Horror Story, a nightmarish saga about a haunted house, received a matching 17 awards, including an acting nod for star Connie Britton. Other leading nominees include the elegant British-born soap opera Downton Abbey, which earned 16 bids, and two miniseries, Hatfields & McCoys, with 16, and Hemingway & Gellhorn with 15."

Update at 11:15 a.m. ET. Money See's Linda Holmes:

-- The Emmy Nominations: Broadcast Still Struggles, While We Are Wrong As Usual.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.