Kim Jong Un Has Married That Mystery Woman, North Korean TV Says

Closing the loop — almost — on our reports about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the "mystery woman" who has been seen with him in recent weeks:

"North Korean media on Wednesday identified the woman seen accompanying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a recent series of public appearances as his wife," South Korea's Yonhap News reports.

From Tokyo, ABC News' Akiko Fujita says that Japan's Yomiyuri Online is reporting that "Kim Jong Un and new wife may already have a daughter, born in 2010."

Our earlier posts about this so-so important news and the mystery woman, who was said to be former North Korean pop star Hyon Song-wol:

-- 'Mystery Woman' And Disney Ripoffs: Latest News About North Korea's Leader.

-- Is Kim Jong Un's Mystery Woman The 'Excellent Horse-Like Lady'?

Now, though, the leader's wife has been named by North Korean media to be "comrade Ri Sol Ju." Of course, that doesn't rule out the possibility that Ri Sol Ju and Hyon Song-wol are the same person.

So, perhaps, some of the mystery continues.

Update at 8:50 a.m. ET. A Different Singer?

Business Insider says there is a Ri Sol Ju who is also a prominent singer in North Korea. And it has posted video of what it says is her performing Footsteps Of Soldiers. See if you think she's the mystery woman. Voice of America's Steve Herman thinks she is.

