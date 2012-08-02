One Dead, Dozens Hurt When Double-Decker Bus Crashes Into Bridge

One person has died and at least 25 have been hurt when a double-decker crashed into a concrete pillar near Litchfield, Illi., police said. The Megabus, which was headed to Kansas City, lost control on a south-bound lane of I-55 when a tire blew.

The Chicago Tribune reports:

"As many as half the people on the bus were injured, according to State Police Capt. Scott Compton.

"Four to five of the injured were trapped and had to be extricated, including the woman who died, he said.

"Television footage from the scene showed crews on ladders reaching inside the smashed front end of the bus. I-55 was shut down in both directions from the Carlinville exit to the Litchfield exit."

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that four people were air lifted The paper spoke to Joe Kovco, 41, who said he was on the second floor of the bus when the accident happened:

"He said he flew forward and was bruised and whiplashed by the impact with the bridge but not seriously hurt.

"'It happened so quick,' he said as he recovered at a nearby hospital. 'I'll live.'"

"In the 'chaotic' moments after the impact, Kovco said passengers 'helped each other out and did what they could to help.'"

NBC Chicago is keeping close track of the events on their website.

