© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Same News, Different Spins: Check These Headlines About The Jobs Report

By Mark Memmott
Published August 3, 2012 at 12:39 PM EDT
Different takes on the same story.
Different takes on the same story.

Our headline all day has been "163,000 Jobs Added In July; Unemployment Rate Rose To 8.3 Percent."

But as is often the case, some other news outlets like to add a little bit of interpretation to their headlines:

-- Fox News says "Wrong-Way Growth: Jobless Jumps
In July as New Hiring Remains Slow."

-- NBC News writes "US economy's job engine revved up in July."

More balanced, perhaps, is Reuters' "Job growth steps up, but jobless rate rises."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott