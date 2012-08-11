Fresh Air Weekend: Chris Rock, Dan Auerbach

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Chris Rock On The Funny Business Of Finding Success: The stand-up comedian says it's hard to pull off jokes about being rich, but "just because you're doing well in life doesn't mean you can't complain, too." Rock's latest project is a film called 2 Days in New York, in which he plays half of an interracial, multinational couple hosting relatives from France.

Dan Auerbach Likes It Fast, Simple And Loud: Ken Tucker says the Black Keys member works wonders producing JEFF The Brotherhood and Hacienda.

Dean Norris On Playing Good In 'Breaking Bad': Norris plays DEA agent Hank Schrader in the AMC series about a chemistry teacher turned meth cook. "He's a good cop, he just hasn't put the pieces together yet," Norris says.



You can listen to the original interviews here:

