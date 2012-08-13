© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Campaign Enters New Phase; 'Coup' In Egypt

By Mark Memmott
Published August 13, 2012 at 8:44 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- It's Deja Vu All Over Again: Campaign's Focus Returns To Iowa.

-- In Egypt, Talk Of Coups And Counter-Coups.

-- Google Cutting 4,000 Jobs At Motorola; 1,300 Of Them Are In U.S.

Other stories in the news:

-- "Most Of 305 People Killed By Iran Earthquakes Are Women, Children." (NBC News)

-- Excessive Heat Warnings Continue In Parts Of Arizona, California. (Weather Underground)

-- "Obama Administration Takes New Step To Help U.S. Farmers;" Will Buy Meats, Fish To Distribute. (The Wall Street Journal)

-- Olympics Wrap Up With U.S. Atop Medals List. (The Torch)

-- U.S. Navy Ship Collides With Oil Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz. No Injuries, But Guided Missile Destroyer Is Left With Gaping Hole. (The Associated Press)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott