Top Stories: Campaign Enters New Phase; 'Coup' In Egypt

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- It's Deja Vu All Over Again: Campaign's Focus Returns To Iowa.

-- In Egypt, Talk Of Coups And Counter-Coups.

-- Google Cutting 4,000 Jobs At Motorola; 1,300 Of Them Are In U.S.

Other stories in the news:

-- "Most Of 305 People Killed By Iran Earthquakes Are Women, Children." (NBC News)

-- Excessive Heat Warnings Continue In Parts Of Arizona, California. (Weather Underground)

-- "Obama Administration Takes New Step To Help U.S. Farmers;" Will Buy Meats, Fish To Distribute. (The Wall Street Journal)

-- Olympics Wrap Up With U.S. Atop Medals List. (The Torch)

-- U.S. Navy Ship Collides With Oil Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz. No Injuries, But Guided Missile Destroyer Is Left With Gaping Hole. (The Associated Press)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.