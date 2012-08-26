High Fiving In Truckee, Calif.

In 2006, Roy Tuscany was an up-and-coming professional skier, solely focused on his burgeoning career. Then a fall during training left Roy paralyzed from the waist down.

As a young athlete, Roy had to depend on the community to help him through his recovery — to walk and even ski again. It was that connection with generous people that led Roy to start the High Fives Foundation, dedicated to helping injured athletes get back on their boards, skis and wheels.

Roy is also the current Guinness World Record holder for the most high fives in a 24-hour period.

Sean Kristl is the marketing manager at Squaw Valley Ski Resort and listens to KKTO.

