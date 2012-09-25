Apple Runs Out Of Initial iPhone 5 Stock

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Apple says it sold more than 5 million of its new iPhone 5s over the weekend. The company says it has now run out of its initial stock. On its debut weekend, the iPhone 5 sold better than the last version of the iPhone. But sales were not quite as strong as many analyst expectations, and there are concerns about Apple's ability to keep up with demand.

This comes amid a labor dispute that has temporarily closed a Foxconn assembly plant in northern China. Foxconn produces Apple products. It is unclear if that labor disputes will disrupt Apple's supply chain.