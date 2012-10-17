Politics Might Be In Her Future, Chelsea Clinton Hints

Though she's dipped her toe into the world of TV journalism, we don't hear a lot from Chelsea Clinton about whether she might one day get into the family business.

But now the BBC has posted an interview in which the daughter of former President Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton doesn't rule out getting into politics herself.

"I don't know. I honestly don't know," she responds when asked, before adding that just saying that is a big change. In the past, the younger Clinton says, she would have ruled out any such notion. But her mother's 2008 presidential campaign has her rethinking things.

And, "I certainly feel a strong call of public service," says the 32-year-old Clinton.

