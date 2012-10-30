Doctored Images Spread With Arrival Of Sandy

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. The arrival of Hurricane Sandy was unprecedented, but not quite as unprecedented as it seemed on the Internet. Countless doctored images spread more swiftly than the storm.

For the record, giant sea monsters did not emerge from the Atlantic. The Statue of Liberty did not climb down and take cover behind her pedestal. And a monstrous tidal wave did not wash over Manhattan - although from the look of things this morning, that last image was not really all that far off.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.