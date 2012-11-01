The Little Girl Who's Had Enough Of Politics

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Now let's follow up on the tragic story of Abigael Adams. The four-year-old lives in Fort Collins, Colorado.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And a videotape spread online which she spoke for many people. She was listening to NPR election coverage in the family car when she started crying. In the video, which you can find at NPR.org, she announced she had enough.

ABIGAEL EVANS: It's because I'm tired. I'm tired of Barack Obama and Mitt Romney.

MONTAGNE: Afterward, Time magazine declared: we are all Abigael Evans, and such heartfelt concern deserves an answer.

INSKEEP: We're reminded this morning of a famous incident when a girl wrote a New York newspaper asking if there was really a Santa Claus. The newspaper replied in an editorial saying: Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. In the same spirit, we have an assurance for Miss. Evans. Yes, Abigael. There is a November 7th.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION from NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.