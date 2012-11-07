Obama Made Gains Among Latino, Black Voters

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Israel's prime minister has congratulated President Obama on his victory. Israel is America's closest ally in the Middle East, and home to a large number of "Real American Voters." Throughout this presidential election - as NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports, from Jerusalem - Israelis have been debating which candidate would do more to ensure their country's security.

ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: Acting chairman for Democrats Abroad Hillel Schenker says that he and other Israelis support President Obama for his commitment on two key issues: keeping Iran from developing nuclear weapons, and resolving the Palestinian conflict.

HILLEL SCHENKER: He has demonstrated this combination of a commitment both to Israel's security needs and also, the priority of trying to help Israel achieve peace with the Palestinians, and with its Arab neighbors.

KUHN: Israelis will now turn their attention to their own election, in January. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who many expect to win, has pledged to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions, with or without U.S. backing.

David Horovitz, founding editor of The Times of Israel, an online newspaper, says the reportedly frosty ties between President Obama and Prime Minister Netanyahu, are actually not the real source of tension in the relationship.

DAVID HOROVITZ: I think the context is different. Israel is nearer to Iran; it feels more threatened by Iran. And it will run out of military options more quickly than the United States would, on Iran. And that complicates the relationship. I think the coordination has been very good, actually, in all the professional levels we had.

