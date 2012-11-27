Top Stories: Cairo Clashes; Fiscal Cliff Talks; Sandy's Huge Costs

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Protests, Clashes Build Again In Cairo.

-- Deal Reached On Greek Debt, Markets Rise In Relief.

-- Arafat's Grave Opened, Samples Taken To Be Tested For Poison.

Other stories making news:

-- "Fiscal Cliff Compromise: Devil Is In The Definition Of Revenue." (It's All Politics)

-- Fiscal Cliff Talks "Accelerate." (The Washington Post)

-- Bangladesh Factory Fire That Killed More Than 100 "Was Deliberately Set, Officials Believe." (The Guardian)

-- "North Korea Suspected Of Planning Rocket Test." (The New York Times)

-- Sandy-related Damage In New York And New Jersey Topped $60 Billion, Governors Say. (The Associated Press)

-- Dr. Joseph Murray, Who Performed First Successful Kidney Transplant And Won A Nobel Prize, Has Died. (The Associated Press)

-- Powerball Jackpot At Record $425 Million — And Growing — Ahead Of Wednesday Drawing. (ABC News)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.