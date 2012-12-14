Guilty Plea Expected In Rate Scandal

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a possible plea and fine.

The bank UBS has been in the middle of a huge investigation into manipulating interest rates. This morning, there are several reports that a subsidiary of UBS is making a settlement deal with U.S., British and Swiss officials. The New York Times says federal prosecutors are close to securing a guilty plea from the bank and it could face a billion in fines. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.