Calendar From 1950 Finally Gets Delivered

The postal service famously vows that neither snow nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night will stop its carriers from their appointed rounds. But the postal creed does not say how long that will take.

The other day, the mail carrier made a delivery to the Scranton Times-Tribune. It was a calendar, a gift from the publicity department of the Pennsylvania Railroad. Maybe you're aware the Pennsylvania Railroad has been out of business for decades. It was a calendar from 1950. It is unknown what caused the 63-year delay in delivery.

