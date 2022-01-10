Vienna Blood Season 2 | Masterpiece

Sundays, Jan. 9 - Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Dr. Max Liebermann and DI Oskar Rheinhardt team up to solve mysteries in 1900s Vienna.

1900s Vienna, a hotbed of philosophy, science and art, where a clash of cultures and ideas collide in the city's grand cafes and opera houses. Max Liebermann is a brilliant young English doctor and student of famed psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud. Together with tenacious Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt, they investigate a series of unusual and disturbing murders.

Episode 1 | Jan. 9

Oskar and Max must solve the riddle of a countess's drowning death to clear Max's reputation.

Episode 2 | Jan. 16

Oskar and Max must widen the search for evidence in the countess's death.

Episode 3 | Jan. 23

A beggar girl finds a mutilated corpse. Oskar receives anonymous tips relating to the murder.

Episode 4 | Jan. 30

A surveillance operation uncovers an intricate foreign plot. Can Oskar and Max defuse the scheme?

Episode 5 | Feb. 6

A monk is found murdered, and suspicion falls on a religious Jew who had a run-in with him.

Episode 6 | Feb. 13

Another monk is found dead. To untangle the truth, Max needs to become acquainted with the devil.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT MASTERPIECE:

Masterpiece has been essential Sunday night viewing for millions of fans since 1971. Produced for PBS by GBH Boston, Masterpiece is known for hits such as All Creatures Great and Small, Sherlock, and Downton Abbey.