January Performances | Austin City Limits

Saturdays, Jan. 8-29 at 11 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Innovative musicians from every genre perform live in the longest-running music series.

Starting 2022 off on a musical note, tune in to enjoy ACL’s star studded performances for the month of January. Performers include: St. Vincent, Joy Oladokun, Duran Duran, Terry Allen and more.

7th Hall of Fame Honors | Jan. 8

Celebrate the 2021 ACL Hall of Fame inductees as Alejandro Escovedo, Lucinda Williams and Wilco are honored. Guest performers include Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Rosanne Cash and Sheila E.

St. Vincent / Joy Oladokun | Jan. 15

Relish the distinctive sounds of St. Vincent and Joy Oladokun. The Grammy-winning St. Vincent plays songs from her much-praised LP Daddy’s Home. Versatile singer/tunesmith Oladokun performs tunes from her album In Defense of My Own Happiness.

Duran Duran | Jan. 22

Revel in a performance from pop superstars Duran Duran. The British icons perform songs from their album Future Past, as well as greatest hits.

Terry Allen | Jan. 29

Enjoy an hour with maverick Texas singer/songwriter and artist Terry Allen. The Guggenheim Fellowship winner performs songs from his lauded LP Just Like Moby Dick, as well as classics from his back catalog.

Check out these performances at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT AUSTIN CITY LIMITS

Great music. No limits. Now the longest-running music series in American television history, ACL showcases popular music legends and innovators from every genre. In addition to being honored by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum as a rock and roll landmark, ACL is the only television program to ever receive the National Medal of Arts, the nation's highest award for artistic excellence.