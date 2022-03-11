© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Station News

WKAR Earns 2021 Public TV Station of the Year and Multiple Awards

WKAR Public Media
Published March 11, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST
IMG_5516.jpg
WKAR
/
Sam Klemet, Michigan Association of Broadcasters president and CEO (left), presents the 2021 Public TV Station of the Year award to Susi Elkins, WKAR director of broadcasting and general manager (center) and Julie Sochay, WKAR senior director of content and communication (right).

WKAR wins Public TV Station of the Year honor plus 16 Broadcast Excellence Awards from Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

EAST LANSING, Mich., March 11, 2022 -- WKAR has been named Michigan Public Television Station of the Year for 2021 by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. The announcement was made in a virtual ceremony held March 10, 2022.

This year marks the tenth time in eleven years that WKAR has been named Public TV Station of the year.

The public media station serving Michigan’s capital region also won numerous Broadcast Excellence Awards, including eight Best in Category and eight Merit awards.

"I am grateful for this honor from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and our peers in recognition of the talent and passion our TV production and engagement teams bring to their work every day," said Susi Elkins, director of broadcasting and general manager.”

In the Public Television division, the WKAR Best in Category awards are:

The TV Merit awards are:

The award ceremony also included presentation of The Carl E. Lee Broadcast Engineering Excellence Award for Television. The honoree for 2021 is Brian Kusch, broadcast engineer for the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University. The Carl E. Lee Broadcast Engineering Excellence Award was named after Carl E. Lee, a prominent Michigan broadcast engineer and station owner, who was known for his innovation and recognition of opportunity.
The awards ceremony for Public Media Radio and Television can be viewed at YouTube:
2021 Broadcast Excellence Awards - Public Media

For complete award information, visit:
2021 Broadcast Excellence Awards

WKAR Public Media is a division of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University. WKAR provides Michigan’s capital region and the global community with award-winning original programming and the best from PBS and NPR via television channels WKAR-HD, WKAR World, WKAR Create and WKAR PBS Kids; and radio broadcasts at 90.5 FM, 105.1 FM/AM 870 and WKAR Radio Reading Service.

Station News
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE