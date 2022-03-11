WKAR Earns 2021 Public TV Station of the Year and Multiple Awards

WKAR wins Public TV Station of the Year honor plus 16 Broadcast Excellence Awards from Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

EAST LANSING, Mich., March 11, 2022 -- WKAR has been named Michigan Public Television Station of the Year for 2021 by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. The announcement was made in a virtual ceremony held March 10, 2022.

This year marks the tenth time in eleven years that WKAR has been named Public TV Station of the year.

The public media station serving Michigan’s capital region also won numerous Broadcast Excellence Awards, including eight Best in Category and eight Merit awards.

"I am grateful for this honor from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and our peers in recognition of the talent and passion our TV production and engagement teams bring to their work every day," said Susi Elkins, director of broadcasting and general manager.”

In the Public Television division, the WKAR Best in Category awards are:



The TV Merit awards are:



Community Involvement: PBS Kids Day 2021

Independent Producer: Great Lake to Lake Rail Trail

Membership Appeal: Under the Radar Special: Great Lakes Getaways

News Special or Documentary: NOVA: Zoomed Out!

Special Interest: Curious Crew - Magical Science

Sports, Outdoor, or Recreation: Crown Boxing: A Fighting Chance

Station Excellence : Station of the Year Submission

Use of New Media: PBS KIDS Day 2021

The award ceremony also included presentation of The Carl E. Lee Broadcast Engineering Excellence Award for Television. The honoree for 2021 is Brian Kusch, broadcast engineer for the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University. The Carl E. Lee Broadcast Engineering Excellence Award was named after Carl E. Lee, a prominent Michigan broadcast engineer and station owner, who was known for his innovation and recognition of opportunity.

The awards ceremony for Public Media Radio and Television can be viewed at YouTube:

2021 Broadcast Excellence Awards - Public Media

For complete award information, visit:

2021 Broadcast Excellence Awards

WKAR Public Media is a division of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University. WKAR provides Michigan’s capital region and the global community with award-winning original programming and the best from PBS and NPR via television channels WKAR-HD, WKAR World, WKAR Create and WKAR PBS Kids; and radio broadcasts at 90.5 FM, 105.1 FM/AM 870 and WKAR Radio Reading Service.