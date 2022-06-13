WKAR Storytellers are Winners of 2022 Regional Emmy® Awards

EAST LANSING, MI; June 13, 2022 – WKAR Public Media staff have been honored with three regional Emmy® awards by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The awards were announced at the 44th Annual Emmy® Michigan Awards Gala on June 11, 2022.

WKAR is a PBS affiliate serving Michigan's capital region.

44th EMMY AWARD WINNERS from WKAR:

Technology Algorithmic Injustice? Carol Yancho, Senior Producer

Carol Yancho, Senior Producer Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent Curious Crew Host Composite Dr. Rob Stephenson, Host

Dr. Rob Stephenson, Host Graphic Arts (Motion Graphics) Curious Crew Graphics Composite Daniel Wogan, Graphic Artist

The Michigan EMMY® represents the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Michigan’s 11 television markets.