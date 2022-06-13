© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR Storytellers are Winners of 2022 Regional Emmy® Awards

Published June 13, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT
At the 44th Emmy Awards (L-R): Ken Merley, Julie Sochay, Dr. Rob Stephenson, Nicole Zaremba, and Carol Yancho.

EAST LANSING, MI; June 13, 2022 – WKAR Public Media staff have been honored with three regional Emmy® awards by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The awards were announced at the 44th Annual Emmy® Michigan Awards Gala on June 11, 2022.

WKAR is a PBS affiliate serving Michigan's capital region.

44th EMMY AWARD WINNERS from WKAR:

  • Technology Algorithmic Injustice? Carol Yancho, Senior Producer 
  • Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent Curious Crew Host Composite Dr. Rob Stephenson, Host 
  • Graphic Arts (Motion Graphics) Curious CrewGraphics Composite Daniel Wogan, Graphic Artist 

The Michigan EMMY® represents the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Michigan’s 11 television markets.

For more about the awards, and to see the complete list of winners, visit natasmichigan.org.

