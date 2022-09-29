© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gay rom-com 'Bros' is light and bright while making movie history

By Bob Mondello
Published September 29, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT

Billy Eichner and Luke MacFarlane star in the first major studio gay romantic comedy with an almost entirely gay cast.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello
WKAR News coverage is made possible by supporters who value fact-based journalism. During the Fall Radio Fundraiser, you can help ensure more trustworthy reporting all year long for as little as $7 a month. DONATE NOW to do your part now to fund more local and national stories. Thank you.
DONATE