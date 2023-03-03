Agatha Christie's England

Sun Mar. 5 at 9:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Take a literary tour of England and the locations featured in Agatha Christie's books.

Agatha Christie was born in Torquay on England's south coast. In a career spanning over half a century, the prolific crime writer was inspired by the landscapes and character of her home country, much of which featured in her novels. This heart-warming documentary takes viewers on a literary tour of England - focusing on the most interesting locations featured in some of her best-known books.

