Women's History Month 2023

Agatha Christie's England

Published March 3, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST
Sun Mar. 5 at 9:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Take a literary tour of England and the locations featured in Agatha Christie's books.

Agatha Christie was born in Torquay on England's south coast. In a career spanning over half a century, the prolific crime writer was inspired by the landscapes and character of her home country, much of which featured in her novels. This heart-warming documentary takes viewers on a literary tour of England - focusing on the most interesting locations featured in some of her best-known books.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

