-
Notes from SusiDear Friends,Each week our dedicated team works diligently to serve the lives of more than a half-million mid-Michigan residents.We hope…
-
Mar. 1–31 on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | March is Women’s History Month, and March 8th marks International Women’s Day.All month long, learn about the…
-
A Detroit-area union is marking Women's History Month by having members paint their own version of a famous poster featuring "Rosie the Riveter," the…
-
When you think of the great women of history, your mind probably goes to people like Susan B. Anthony, Sojourner Truth, Rosa Parks. These are women who’ve…
-
In the nineteenth century, Woman's Exchanges formed a national network that created economic alternatives for financially vulnerable women in a world that…
-
Today’s WKAR Women’s History Month feature is a home-grown story. Longtime Spartan athletic trainer and Hall of Famer Dr. Sally Nogle is in her 32nd year…
-
Journey through the prolific life of the 'I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings' author and activist. WATCH NOWJourney through the prolific life of the 'I Know…
-
Mon. March 13 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Celebrate the life and legacy of the groundbreaking “Crazy” singer who defined modern country music.Born Virginia…
-
The Hall of Fame will host its next induction ceremony in a brand new location. In April, the organization will move out of the historic Cooley-Haze House…
-
Roberta Bondar grew up in Ontario, camped in Michigan as a girl, and grew to become her nation’s first female astronaut. She shares her story today on…