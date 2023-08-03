Lansing Symphony Orchestra names new Composer-in-Residence ahead of upcoming season

The Lansing Symphony Orchestra is opening its 94th season with a premiere by new Composer-in-Residence Jared Miller.

Miller is an assistant professor of composition at the University of North Carolina. He says one of his career highlights was writing a piece called Luster for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in 2018. It was his first commission for an American orchestra.

“To work in that sort of professional capacity, being featured on a main stage concert was really, really exciting,” Miller said. “That piece has been performed several times and has led to other really amazing opportunities.”

He adds that getting to know the LSO’s musicians will help with his composing process.

“You can really write a piece that they will not only play extremely well, but they’ll also hopefully enjoy playing because you get to speak with them and find out what sorts of things they like to do.”

The LSO season will include five Masterworks concerts, three Pops concerts and four Chamber Series programs. There also will be more performances at the Robin Theatre in Lansing and a Winterlude community concert.

The first performance of the season featuring a new piece by Miller will take place on September 14th.

