Meridian Township to hold community listening sessions from September through November

The Meridian Township Board of Trustees is holding community listening sessions through the late summer and fall.

The meetings are a part of goals set by the Board to engage more with residents.

Listening sessions are scheduled from mid-September through November in different township neighborhoods.

Each talk will begin with an overview of current projects, programs and events before a question and answer portion.

“All of us look forward to meeting and speaking directly with our residents about their interests and concerns," Township Supervisor Patricia Herring Jackson said in a statement.

"How do you feel about current projects and activities? What would you like to see in the future as we work together to enhance, expand, improve, and sustain the quality of life we enjoy now?"

The township has mailed households a letter with a precinct map and information about the events.

Residents can attend sessions outside of their precinct.

The first meeting will take place September 12 at Bennett Woods Elementary School.

The complete schedule of listening sessions are as follows:

