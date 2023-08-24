© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How a week's worth of plastic adds up

By Elena Burnett,
Tinbete ErmyasAri Shapiro
Published August 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with LA Times environmental reporter Susanne Rust about what she learned from logging her plastic use for a week.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Elena Burnett
See stories by Elena Burnett
Tinbete Ermyas
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE