Hispanic Heritage | WKAR TV - Sept. 15 - Oct. 15, 2023

AIRING IN PRIMETIME on WKAR HD and WKAR World, Sept. 15 - Oct. 15, 2023.

All times are PM. Listings are subject to change

WKAR HD Listings

Sept. 18 | Mon

10:00 POV: Bulls and Saints

After 20 years of living in the United States, an undocumented family decides to return home. Little do they know it will be the most difficult journey of their lives and reawaken an intense desire for a place to belong. Set between the rodeo arenas of North Carolina and the spellbinding Mexican town they yearn for, Bulls and Saints is a love story about reverse migration, rebellion, and redemption.

Sept. 19 | Tue

9:00 Becoming Frida Kahlo: The Making and Breaking

When an accident changes Frida's life, she channels pain and heartache into a new passion: painting. She meets Diego Rivera, and her creative and romantic dreams begin to take shape.

10:00 Independent Lens: Sanson and Me

When authorities deny filmmaker Rodrigo Reyes' request to document a young incarcerated immigrant, Sanson's story is shared through dramatic reenactments.

Sept. 26 | Tue

9:00 Becoming Frida Kahlo: Love and Loss

Now married and living in Depression-era USA, Frida sees the ugly side of capitalism, while political scandal engulfs Diego. Miscarriage and bereavement propel Frida to her greatest work yet.

Sept. 29 | Fri

9:00 36th Hispanic Heritage Awards

Celebrate the recipients of the 36th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month includes performances and appearances by some of the country's most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries.

10:00 American Masters: A Song for Cesar

This is a documentary film that explores the life and work of Cesar Chavez, a civil rights activist and labor leader who used music as a tool to unite and inspire workers during the United Farm Workers' struggle for better labor conditions. The film sheds light on the challenges that Chavez and his followers faced, and how they managed to overcome them through solidarity and perseverance.

Oct. 3 | Tue

9:00 Becoming Frida Kahlo: A Star Is Born

Dangerous politics and turbulent love shock Frida's world, while love and trauma shape her final years. Diego and she divorce, then remarry. As her body fails her, her painting thrives.

WKAR World Listings

Sept. 16 | Sat

8:00 Independent Lens: Children of Las Brisas

In an impoverished Venezuela neighborhood, the power of music is put to the test for El Sistema national youth orchestra.

Sept. 18 | Mon

8:00 Latino Americans: The New Latinos

Review the decades after World War II through the early 1960s, as swelling numbers of immigrants from Puerto Rico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic seek economic opportunities.

Sept. 20 | Wed

9:00 POV: Bulls and Saints

Sept. 21 | Thu

8:00 America ReFramed: Five Years North

FIVE YEARS NORTH is the story of America's immigration system through the eyes of Luis and Judy. Luis is an undocumented Guatemalan boy who arrives alone in New York City with little support and many responsibilities. Judy is a veteran ICE agent with Cuban American and Puerto Rican roots, who must weigh the human cost of her work against the future her family would face without her paycheck.

9:30 The Latinx Photography Project

A bilingual documentary film that explores a town in rural California working to integrate two distinct ethnic and linguistic groups through photography.

Sept. 25 | Mon

8:00 Latino Americans: Peril and Promise

Examine the past 30 years, as a second wave of Cubans and hundreds of thousands Salvadorans, Nicaraguans and Guatemalans flee to the U.S., creating a debate over undocumented immigrants that leads to calls for tightened borders, English-only laws and efforts to brand the undocumented as a drain on public resources.

9:30 Stories from the Stage: Growing Up Latina

Being a young Latina means living within a vibrant and varied global culture. It also means navigating identity and intersectionality. Rosanna discovers that friendship can cross all borders; Ana describes her last night at home before leaving Cuba forever; and Michele turns lemons into lemonade when she gets busted moonlighting. Three storytellers, three interpretations of GROWING UP LATINA.

Sept. 28 | Thu

8:00 America ReFramed: La Manplesa: An Uprising Remembered

On May 5th, 1991, people took to the streets of Washington D.C.'s Mount Pleasant neighborhood to protest the police shooting of a young Salvadoran man, Daniel Gomez. Through testimony, song, poetry, and street theater, LA MANPLESA: An Uprising Remembered weaves together the collective memory of one of D.C.'s first barrios and dives into the roots of the '91 rebellion.

9:00 Voces On PBS: Letters to Eloisa

A haunting portrait of a writer's life and struggle for artistic freedom, meet Cuba's Jose Lezama Lima, an all but forgotten figure of the Latin American literary boom that included Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Octavio Paz and Mario Vargas Llosa.

Sept. 30 | Sat

8:00 American Experience: Roberto Clemente

9:00 American Masters: A Song for Cesar

Oct. 1 | Sun

10:00 36th Hispanic Heritage Awards

Oct. 5 | Thu

8:00 America ReFramed: We Like It Like That

We Like it Like That tells the story of Latin boogaloo is New York City. It is a product of the melting pot, a colorful expression of 1960s Latino soul, straight from the streets of El Barrio, the South Bronx and Brooklyn. Starring Latin boogaloo legends like Joe Bataan, Johnny Colon and Pete Rodriguez, We Like It Like That explores this lesser-known, but pivotal moment in Latin music history.

Oct. 6 | Fri

8:00 Becoming Frida Kahlo: Love and Loss

9:00 Becoming Frida Kahlo: A Star Is Born

Oct. 7 | Sat

8:00 Building The American Dream

Travel to Texas, where immigrant construction workers are seeking justice and equality in an industry rife with exploitation. Across the state, there's an unprecedented building boom, fueled by Latino laborers with little or no rights.

9:00 American Masters: Orozco: Man of Fire

Often thought of as the other Mexican muralist, beside his more flamboyant compatriot Diego Rivera, Orozco was a leader of the Mexican Renaissance. His bold, dynamic frescoes had a profound impact on American painters and inspired FDR to put artists to work during the Great Depression. His most famous U.S. murals - The Table of Universal Brotherhood, The Epic of American Civilization and Prometheus - still convey their power in New York, New Hampshire and California.

Oct. 9 | Mon

9:00 Our Time: Immigrants and Refugees - LAS HIJAS (THE DAUGHTERS) and LEAVING AFRICA

New immigrants and refugees face steep challenges coming to the U.S. Rarely, though, do we hear candid conversations between immigrant kids and their families. In Las Hijas, filmmaker A. Pena de Niz crafts a deeply intimate portrait of first-generation daughters from Mexico while Rose Nseya (Leaving Africa) recounts the harrowing odyssey of fleeing one's homeland in search of safer lives.

Oct. 15 | Sun

10:00 POV: La Casa de Mama Icha

Decades ago, Mama Icha moved to the United States to help her daughter, but she never lost sight of her hometown of Mompox, spending years sending money to build her dream house there. Now, at the end of her life, Mama Icha returns to Colombia.