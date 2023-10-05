Mel Tucker hearing scheduled to go despite Tucker not attending

An eleventh-hour statement from an attorney for Mel Tucker indicates the former Michigan State University football coach will not attend the Title IX hearing scheduled for today. The two-day virtual hearing will examine whether Tucker violated the school’s sexual misconduct policy in his communication with rape survivor and activist Brenda Tracy.

Tucker's lead attorney Jennifer Belveal released a statement this morning addressed to the MSU Board of Trustees and Interim President Teresa Woodruff, stating "Under Office of Institutional Equity (“OIE”) rules, we are prohibited from participating in the hearing scheduled for October 5 and 6, 2023, because Mr. Tucker is not available due to a serious medical condition."

According to Elizabeth Abdnour, a Lansing area civil rights attorney who specializes in Title IX, the hearing will continue whether or not Tucker is in attendance. She told WKAR the university's resolution officer will review the entire investigative report, and all of the evidence and information that's been collected, including any new evidence provided by either party.

The officer is charged with making a determination as to whether she believes that it's more likely than not that Tucker violated MSU's relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy.

Tracy alleges Tucker tried to pursue her romantically and that he masturbated during a phone call in April of 2022. Tucker claims the interaction was consensual.

Tucker's attorney said they have received approximately 20,000 new communications or documents which "completely contradicts Ms. Tracy’s claims."

Among the documents provided by Tucker's attorney today is a lengthy list of heavily redacted messages between Tracy and close friend, Ahlan Alvarado, who is now deceased.

Representatives for Tracy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tucker was in the third year of a $95 million, 10-year contract when he was fired for cause by MSU. The move means the school does not have to pay him what's remaining on his deal.

Tucker has called MSU’s decision to terminate his contract a “miscarriage of justice.”

MSU Interim President Woodruff says action to suspend Tucker was "necessary" and "not taken lightly".

