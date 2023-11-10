State commission predicts winter energy demand

The state’s prediction for energy demand this winter has been released, and it’s a mixed bag.



The Michigan Public Service commission is predicting electricity prices in Michigan will increase this winter.... natural gas prices will drop.

Alex Morese, MPSC energy security manager, said last year’s generally mild weather, combined with a prediction for a warm winter, should mean low demand this year.

"We should see reduced demand for natural gas, heating oil, propane, electricity, across the board for residents, and most of those fuels are at a price point that is lower than last year. So that should result in less spending on energy this year", Moresey said.

The Michigan Public Service Commission says some eight percent of Michigan homes are heated with propane.

Morese said that fuel source should also see moderate demand this winter, since the prediction is for a warmer than normal season.

He reminds people that the annual energy prediction is subject to outside factors



" if something were to occur, if we experienced extreme weather this winter, if we had, you know, simultaneous kind of infrastructure breakdowns, whether it be pipelines or refineries or you know, generation plants, along with that weather, then all bets are off", Morese said.

Michigan offers programs to help low income households pay energy bills.

