May 2024 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, May 4 - May 25 at 12PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy music from around the mitten each Saturday with Great Lakes Concerts!

May 4

Traverse Symphony plays Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No.5; Lansing Symphony performs Mozart’s Symphony No. 35, “Haffner”; and Ann Arbor Symphony performs Pulse by Brian Raphael Nabors.

May 11

Violinist Julian Rhee and the Flint Symphony play Bruch: Concerto No. 1 for Violin and Orchestra; Winds of Puerto Rico play Ludwig Thuille’s Sextet for Piano and Winds in B-flat.

May 18

Cellist Julian Schwarz and the Traverse Symphony play Saint-Saens’ Cello Concerto No.1 and “The Swan” from Carnival of the Animals; cellist Hannah Holman and the Jackson Symphony perform Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s Concerto in C for Cello and Orchestra.

May 25

Lansing Symphony performs the Overture to The Impresario by Mozart: Ann Arbor Symphony performs Bela Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra and Vitality by Gala Flagello.