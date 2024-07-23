© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The head of the UNHCR says it's time to think about the future of Ukrainian refugees

By Ashley Westerman
Published July 23, 2024 at 4:14 AM EDT

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees has pledged $100 million of support for people in Ukraine as they prepare for winter.

Copyright 2024 NPR
