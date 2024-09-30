© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
LIVE: CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast

WKAR Public Media
Published September 30, 2024 at 10:47 AM EDT
CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast

Tue Oct 1 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING and WKAR NewsTalk 102.3 | PBS News and NPR News will provide live coverage and analysis of the debate between vice presidential candidates Tim Walz and J.D. Vance.

More about PBS News coverage and analysis

NPR Coverage
NPR's Asma Khalid will host this coverage, with reporting and analysis from NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith, Political Correspondent Susan Davis and Political Reporter Stephen Fowler.
