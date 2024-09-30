LIVE: CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast

Tue Oct 1 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING and WKAR NewsTalk 102.3 | PBS News and NPR News will provide live coverage and analysis of the debate between vice presidential candidates Tim Walz and J.D. Vance.

More about PBS News coverage and analysis

NPR Coverage

NPR's Asma Khalid will host this coverage, with reporting and analysis from NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith, Political Correspondent Susan Davis and Political Reporter Stephen Fowler.