Pop Culture Meets Politics: How candidates connect with college students

For the past few weeks, tables have lined the sidewalks of Michigan State University, staffed by volunteers who talk to students about voting and hand out merch with pop culture references. These are things Gen Z Spartans can relate to, hats and signs inspired by music artist Chappell Roan’s “Midwest Princess” merch, neon green “i’m so kamala” signs, inspired by music artist Charli XCX, who coined the term “i’m so brat” with the summer release of her album “Brat".



Pop culture has become a campaign tool, particularly among the Democratic Party this election season, with a lot of appeal to younger voters.

Dakota Hendren / WKAR Lily Dixon (center, front) heads recruitment for MSU Democrats



Arts and Humanities and Public Policy Major Lily Dixon serves as the Recruitment Chair for MSU Democrats.



“To put it really blunt, I mean, I think it’s just made it really more fun,” Dixon said about the use of pop culture in campaigns.



An event held by MSU Dems and The One Campaign on Oct. 29 gathered students around The Rock at MSU. Food and merch were handed out before a megaphone talk from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. encouraging students to vote, and mentioning endorsements Harris has received from Beyonce, Charli XCX and Taylor Swift.



“I mean, there's lots of great artists who understand the importance of, you know, invigorating young voters,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said,. “It's encouraging, but I'd love to see record numbers of young people voting in this cycle, and that's what I'm looking for.”

Dakota Hendren / WKAR Governor Gretchen Whitmer takes a selfie with a crowd of MSU students



During her speech, Whitmer talked about her use of Tik Tok and how she looks to young people to know what they want to see from her. Social media has also been used regularly by campaigns in this presidential election. Kamala HQ (@kamalahq) has more than five - million followers on Tik Tok. She participates in trends and posts political humor aimed at engaging young voters.



Dustin Carnahan, Associate Professor in the Department of Communication, conducts research on political communication, focusing on misinformation, how people engage with the media environment and how it informs their opinions and attitudes about politics. He said social media has made it both easier and harder for political campaigning, Carnahan said.



“Social media gives you a direct line to your audience,” Carnahan said. “Your message doesn't get to everybody. If you're posting it primarily online and on social media, it is primarily going to be seen and consumed by people who already support you to some extent. Then added this makes social media a “fantastic tool when it comes to mobilization or fundraising” but “not as effective when it comes to actually persuading people”.

Podcasts have also become a method for candidates to reach a younger audience, Carnahan said. Harris appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” hosted by Alex Cooper, a podcast focused on pop culture and comedy with an audience of mainly young women. On the republican side, former President Donald Trump went on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, which has a focus on current events, politics and comedy, and an audience comprised mainly of young men.

When asked about the influence pop culture has on the 2024 election, Governor Whitmer replied, “Well, we're gonna find out, right?”

Dakota Hendren / WKAR MSU students hold signs with designs influenced by pop culture

Polls for the 2024 General Election are open from 7:00am-8:0pm Tuesday, November 5. Under state election rules, anyone in line at 8:00pm will be allowed to vote, and Michigan allows same-day voter registration.